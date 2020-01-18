|
STUART K. GRAHAM A beautiful, full and fun life came to a peaceful end Saturday, January 11, 2020, with the passing of Stuart K. Graham at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood. He shared 61 fun years with his supportive wife, Diane and along with raising a family, they travelled the world together. He will be dearly missed by their three fabulous daughters and their husbands, Lindsay and Jeff Hartley, Sydney Graham, Wendy and Tom Hind along with the pride of his life, his 9 grandchildren - Ryan and his wife Jessica, Sandy and Mackay Hartley, Adam, Graham and Matthew Cameron, Bryar, Ally and Riley Hind, as well, his late sister Donna's family, Peter, Scott and Craig. Stu attended Ryerson Institute of Technology. He was on their hockey team and graduated from the School of Graphic Arts in 1955. During that time he spent three summers working at the Banff Springs Hotel. With the help of many people, Stu built Canadian Fine Color Company Ltd across Canada. He was also an Ault Award recipient for his industry. Stu was very involved in the graphic arts industry. He was president and director of many associations within the industry. In 1992 his company, Canadian Fine Color, received the Canadian Award of Business Excellence for their work in emission reduction. Stu was a member of the Young Presidents organization and actively engaged in the AAA forum, for over forty-one years. Those years provided deep and lasting friendships, education and trust that was the foundation for growth in business and in his life. After retirement in 1996, he and Diane moved permanently to Collingwood, where, with their many wonderful friends, enjoyed skiing, boating, tennis and golf. They spent the winter months in Longboat Key, Florida, making lifelong friendships. A celebration of life will be held at Alpine Ski Club, Collingwood, ON Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Stu's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020