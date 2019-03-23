LT. COL. (Ret'd.)STUART P. NORTHRUP, CD Stuart Percy Northrup passed away at Ridgewood Veterans Wing in Saint John, NB on March 16, 2019 in the company of loved ones. He was 88 years old. Stu was born August 25, 1930 to Percy and Maude Beryl Northrup (née Seely) in a United Empire Loyalist farmhouse in Kingston built by his ancestor Benijah. He is survived by his wife Beatrice, stepdaughter Lynda and daughters Julie, Patricia, Sandra and Wendy (Dave), three half-sisters, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and extended family. Stuart was predeceased by his son Christopher (Grazyna) and his siblings Olive Hatt (Clyde), Laurence and Ruth Anne. As a career soldier, the army opened up a world of adventure for Stu. It created lifelong friendships with those with whom he served in the Royal Canadian (2RCR) and Airborne Regiments. During his career, Stu fought in the Korean War and had postings across Canada as well as to Germany, the U.S., Kashmir and Belgium. Stuart was an accomplished athlete, a dedicated coach and an innovative trainer who won championships in individual and team sports throughout his Army career. He trained and captained the 2 RCR Commonwealth competition team, winning the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh's trophy an unprecedented three times. In retirement, Stu became a scratch golfer and had time to enjoy his life long love of family, bridge, animals, beautiful cars, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays. In the tradition of many Maritimers, he was a great storyteller. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Trinity Anglican Church Cemetery, Kingston, NB.www.humphreysfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019