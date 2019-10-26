You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
STUART WINICK On Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Cherished and devoted husband of Ferne. Loving father and father- in-law of Jeff and Eden Winick, Renée Winick and Dorian Barrs, and Jennifer Winick and Lasse Nord of Seattle. Dear brother and brother- in-law of Marty and Arlene Winick, and Heidi and the late Ted Winick. Dear brother-in-law of Lynda and Jerry Shulman. Adoring grandfather of Matthew, Dylan, Téa, Mavi, Zander, Jonah, and Nathaniel. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Topaz Cemetery Association Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva 75 Sagecrest Crescent, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Stuart Winick Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
