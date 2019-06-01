You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Anne YOUNG


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Anne YOUNG Obituary
SUE ANNE YOUNG(née Clouse) Born February 15, 1943, to Bruce and Margaret Clouse (nee Franklin) in Kingsville, Ontario passed away on May 11, 2019 at North York General Hospital with her daughter, Penny and son-in-law John Harris, by her side. Sue was a dedicated teacher for 28 years at Cornell Junior Public School in Scarborough, where she assisted with school productions and coached sports teams. During her teaching years, she enjoyed Friday lunches out with Cornell friends and colleagues and these continued long into her retirement. She enjoyed curling, playing in volleyball tournaments and loved to traveled but most of all, she loved her time up at the cottage at Twelve Mile Lake in Haliburton. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Penny, son-in-law John and beloved grandsons, Sam and Max Harris. She leaves behind her sister Betty Blair, cousin, Marijane Turnbull and nephews Andrew (Brenda), Keith (Mylan) and Iain and their children - Lauren, Hannah, Julia, Olivia and Elyse. A celebration of her life is to be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 2058 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Toronto Humane Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now