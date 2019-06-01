SUE ANNE YOUNG(née Clouse) Born February 15, 1943, to Bruce and Margaret Clouse (nee Franklin) in Kingsville, Ontario passed away on May 11, 2019 at North York General Hospital with her daughter, Penny and son-in-law John Harris, by her side. Sue was a dedicated teacher for 28 years at Cornell Junior Public School in Scarborough, where she assisted with school productions and coached sports teams. During her teaching years, she enjoyed Friday lunches out with Cornell friends and colleagues and these continued long into her retirement. She enjoyed curling, playing in volleyball tournaments and loved to traveled but most of all, she loved her time up at the cottage at Twelve Mile Lake in Haliburton. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Penny, son-in-law John and beloved grandsons, Sam and Max Harris. She leaves behind her sister Betty Blair, cousin, Marijane Turnbull and nephews Andrew (Brenda), Keith (Mylan) and Iain and their children - Lauren, Hannah, Julia, Olivia and Elyse. A celebration of her life is to be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 2058 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Toronto Humane Society. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019