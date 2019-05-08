SUE MARLENE KAUFFMAN We have lost our beloved family treasure, Sue Marlene Kauffman. She left us on May 1, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and the caring staff at the Rekai Centre at Wellesley Central Place, Ontario. Sue was born on November 16, 1932 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Mabel and Augustus Kauffman and was predeceased by an older sister, Charlotte Louise Shaw. Sue's family moved to Chicago when Sue was a young girl. After high school and then business college, her career accelerated and Sue became an executive assistant to the president of an international advertising agency. In 1974, Sue accepted a promotion from that agency and transferred to their Toronto offices. A few years later Sue decided to make a career shift and joined the Toronto design firm Shaw-Pezzo where her nephew Wallace Shaw still is a partner. She remained there until she retired. On March 16th of this year, Sue was overwhelmed when her AA Group, Rox Glen Traditional, organized a special meeting at the Rekai Central Place to present Sue K. with a medallion for 35 years of continuous sobriety. Through those years, Sue was very active in the group and received and gave support to countless individuals while also serving on many committees. Sue will mostly be remembered for her clever and spontaneous sense of humour. She leaves us with so many fun and wonderful memories that will forever live in our hearts. Sue is survived by her niece, Stephanie Shaw and her two nephews Wallace Shaw and Stephen Shaw. She was also blessed with three great-nieces - Roslyn, Thea and Catherine plus two great-nephews - Timothy and Daniel. The family continued to grow adding four great-great-nieces - Maddy, Maia, Charlotte and Winter and two great-great-nephews - Parker and Cosmo. A funeral service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.) on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2019