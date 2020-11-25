You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Suellen SEGUIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUELLEN SEGUIN (née DUCHESNE) November 7, 1942 - November 19, 2020 Suellen 'Suzie' Seguin (née Duchesne), loving mother, anthropologist, polymath and world traveller, died peacefully in Mississauga on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was 78. A vibrant, vivacious personality and a lifelong learner, she was born to Clarence and Margaret in Windsor, Ontario on November 7, 1942. She earned Master's degrees in Anthropology at the University of Western Ontario and International Development at Carleton University and her career in international development took her to Nigeria, China, India and England. She had a long and varied list of interests and passions but reading, learning, understanding the world, and nearly any kind of artistic expression were pursuits that fulfilled and enriched her throughout her entire life. In late 2019 she moved from her beloved downtown Ottawa to Mississauga to be close to her daughters. She is survived by her loving children Nicole Seguin, David Seguin and Simone Seguin and her sister Sharon Carr, who will miss her dearly and cherish their time spent together. A memorial to celebrate her life will take place in the spring or summer of 2021. Donations in her memory may be made in lieu of flowers to The Salvation Army, her favourite charity. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Chartwell Heritage Glen Retirement Residence, who made her last year so happy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved