SUELLEN SEGUIN (née DUCHESNE) November 7, 1942 - November 19, 2020 Suellen 'Suzie' Seguin (née Duchesne), loving mother, anthropologist, polymath and world traveller, died peacefully in Mississauga on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was 78. A vibrant, vivacious personality and a lifelong learner, she was born to Clarence and Margaret in Windsor, Ontario on November 7, 1942. She earned Master's degrees in Anthropology at the University of Western Ontario and International Development at Carleton University and her career in international development took her to Nigeria, China, India and England. She had a long and varied list of interests and passions but reading, learning, understanding the world, and nearly any kind of artistic expression were pursuits that fulfilled and enriched her throughout her entire life. In late 2019 she moved from her beloved downtown Ottawa to Mississauga to be close to her daughters. She is survived by her loving children Nicole Seguin, David Seguin and Simone Seguin and her sister Sharon Carr, who will miss her dearly and cherish their time spent together. A memorial to celebrate her life will take place in the spring or summer of 2021. Donations in her memory may be made in lieu of flowers to The Salvation Army, her favourite charity. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Chartwell Heritage Glen Retirement Residence, who made her last year so happy.



