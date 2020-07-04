You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Susan Anne BUDD

Susan Anne BUDD Obituary
SUSAN ANNE BUDD (née Dundas) Susan passed away suddenly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Dearly loved wife of John, and much loved mother of Michael, Christopher, Steven and Patrick (predeceased). Cherished mother-in-law of Melissa, Tara and Sarah, and devoted grandmother of Alastair, Fiona, Chloe, Elladie and Jack. Beloved daughter of Jack and Anne Dundas (both predeceased). Loving sister of Richard and sister-in-law Lynda, and loving aunt of Drew (Laura, and children Fletcher and Declan) and David Dundas. Susan's kind and loving spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be sorely missed. There will be a private interment on July 9th for immediate family and a virtual celebration of her life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
