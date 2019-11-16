|
SUSAN CATHERINE HARRISON Susan (b. February 24, 1947) died peacefully in her sleep, January 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Mary Harrison; her brothers, Michael and Peter; and foster sister, Julie. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Milko (Thomas); sister-in-law, Alexandra; nephews, Daniel Milko and Andreas Harrison; and niece, Leslie Kneeland. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Susan worked at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education and later as a volunteer at the Gardiner Museum. She will be greatly missed by her family and many caring friends. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery November 25th at 11 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019