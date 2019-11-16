You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Catherine HARRISON


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Catherine HARRISON Obituary
SUSAN CATHERINE HARRISON Susan (b. February 24, 1947) died peacefully in her sleep, January 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Mary Harrison; her brothers, Michael and Peter; and foster sister, Julie. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Milko (Thomas); sister-in-law, Alexandra; nephews, Daniel Milko and Andreas Harrison; and niece, Leslie Kneeland. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Susan worked at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education and later as a volunteer at the Gardiner Museum. She will be greatly missed by her family and many caring friends. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery November 25th at 11 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -