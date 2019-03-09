SUSAN CHRISTINA CROMPTON Susan died in Ottawa on March 1, 2019, at the age of 62, surrounded by her family. Cherished daughter of Ann and the late Eric, and adored big sister of Richard (Sue) and Liz (Paul), Susan lived the last six years fully, saying that in many ways they were her best: she explored new interests and developed older ones, travelled throughout Great Britain, and enjoyed spending time with her family as well as good friends who have been very supportive. Born in England and raised in Montreal West, Susan worked in northern British Columbia for a few years after graduating from Concordia University. She settled in Ottawa upon returning east in the mid-1980s, where she worked for Statistics Canada for many years. Known for her insatiable curiosity, encyclopedic knowledge (especially of English history), quick wit, and generous spirit, Susan will be greatly missed by all fortunate enough to have known her. As per Susan's wishes, a private cremation with close family will be held this week and celebration of her life will be held at a later date (please contact [email protected] for information). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in Kanata or a theatre of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019