SUSAN CONSTANCE SIMPSON (nee Harshaw) March 30, 1942 - May 7, 2019 Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister, Judith Rowlands (Allan); Susan is survived by and will be dearly missed by her loving husband and best friend, Jim, who she was married to for 48 years. She also leaves her son, John (Cleo Kirkland) and their sons, Sam and Nigel; her stepson, Stephen (Nico Stagias); her stepdaughter, Sandy (David Poulson) and their children, Andy, Charlie, Emily and Elspeth; her nephews, Bill Rowlands and Ian Rowlands; and her niece, Martha Prentice. Born in Montreal, Susan attended Miss Edgars, King's Hall, Compton and McGill University before moving to Toronto, where she taught school and was Director of Recreation at the Hospital for Sick Children. She then married Jim and together with their young family they moved to Birmingham, Michigan and London, England before returning to Toronto where she began a successful career in real estate. Susan spent her happiest years with Jim travelling the world, spending weekends in Creemore, skiing at Devil's Glen, golfing at Mad River, playing tennis and bridge at the B&R and enjoying good times with her many dear friends. She will be remembered by all for her courage, determination, wisdom, optimism, honesty and loyalty. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service at Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow the service. The family thanks Dr. Neesha Dhani, Dr. Marcus Butler and all the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital or to Ovarian Cancer Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2019