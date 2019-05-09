You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosedale United Church
159 Roxborough Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Constance SIMPSON


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Constance SIMPSON Obituary
SUSAN CONSTANCE SIMPSON (nee Harshaw) March 30, 1942 - May 7, 2019 Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister, Judith Rowlands (Allan); Susan is survived by and will be dearly missed by her loving husband and best friend, Jim, who she was married to for 48 years. She also leaves her son, John (Cleo Kirkland) and their sons, Sam and Nigel; her stepson, Stephen (Nico Stagias); her stepdaughter, Sandy (David Poulson) and their children, Andy, Charlie, Emily and Elspeth; her nephews, Bill Rowlands and Ian Rowlands; and her niece, Martha Prentice. Born in Montreal, Susan attended Miss Edgars, King's Hall, Compton and McGill University before moving to Toronto, where she taught school and was Director of Recreation at the Hospital for Sick Children. She then married Jim and together with their young family they moved to Birmingham, Michigan and London, England before returning to Toronto where she began a successful career in real estate. Susan spent her happiest years with Jim travelling the world, spending weekends in Creemore, skiing at Devil's Glen, golfing at Mad River, playing tennis and bridge at the B&R and enjoying good times with her many dear friends. She will be remembered by all for her courage, determination, wisdom, optimism, honesty and loyalty. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service at Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow the service. The family thanks Dr. Neesha Dhani, Dr. Marcus Butler and all the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital or to Ovarian Cancer Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now