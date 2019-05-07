You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SUSAN ELIZABETH BRIGHTLING May 27, 1958 - May 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved and thoughtful daughter of the late Canon Beverley Brightling and Anne Brightling; sister of David (Ann), Andrew and Peter (Linda); aunt to Nicole and Brent. Susan will be remembered for her devotion to her family. A celebration of Susan's life will be held later at her favourite place, the family cottage at Lake Simcoe. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Susan's memory to the Diabetes Canada or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. canadahelps.org
