SUSAN ELIZABETH HOLMES née McMaster Susie passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Holmes (2017). Much loved mother to her two sons, Jonathan (Jenny) and Ross; adored Gammy to Daisy and Jake; sister to Marjorie Dennis, Joan McMaster, and Michael McMaster (Peggy); missed by many cousins, nephews, and nieces in Canada, US, and The UK. Born in Montreal in 1942, Susie was predeceased by her parents, Ross and Betty McMaster and brother, David. A private family service will be held at St. Mary's (Kerrisdale) Anglican Church, Vancouver. If you so wish, a donation would be gratefully acknowledged by the VGH/ UBC Hospital Foundation (vghfoundation.ca) or the BC Cancer Foundation (bccancerfoundation.com). If I should go before the rest of you, Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone, Nor when I'm gone speak in a Sunday Service, But be the usual selves that I have known, Weep if you must Parting is hell But life goes on So sing as well. - Joyce Grenfell Walkey & Company 604 738-0006
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019