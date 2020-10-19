SUSAN ELIZABETH KELLY





Departed this life October 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Susan is survived by her family (Marilyn Callingham, Sydney Jones, Laura Callingham, Scott Kelly and Fred Mattocks). Deeply missed by all including her friend since birth Debbie Aziz, and her coterie of euchre playing, wine drinking, house touring and travelling friends Cathy, Kim and Marilyn, as well as Diane and Jayrene and many others she has embraced through the years.



Susan lived her life fully, guided by a sharp mind and a deep curiosity about people and their things. She would argue one minute about deep politics, and in the next about what the fashionistas were doing. Her biggest and most successful project in her life was raising and then

partnering with her amazing daughter Sydney as she grew to embrace her own life with Susan's enthusiastic support. In the last four years she found love and life affirming partnership with her mate Fred. And she was most proud of her professional journey from Sydney's mom to her

pilates and yoga teaching practice and her incredible classes the Dancing Queens and the ORC Healthy Lifestyles Group.



She lit up every room she entered, and her natural curiosity about people led her to conversations with just about anyone at hand, usually leaving with a new friend or a lesson to think about. She always dressed elegantly for whatever occasion, whether it was a BBQ for her friends or a walk on the beach or a night at the ballet. She remembered every song she ever heard, and sang and danced with joy and abandon. She held her friends closely and built rich relationships over the years.



Her last year was coloured by her fight with ovarian cancer. She took that in stride as she took everything in life, straight on. Throughout it she had the support of the incredible Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Gynecological Oncology team. Special thanks to the wonderful crew at the Princess Margaret Palliative Care Centre who made such a difference in her last days.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at www.thepmcf.ca/Donate-Now or 416-946-6560 or 1-866-224-6560 (option 1), directed to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.



Arrangements made through Turner & Porter Funeral Home. www.turnerporter.ca







