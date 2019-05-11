You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SUSAN FRASER February 11, 1934 - April 30, 2019 Susan Fraser (née Thompson) was an extraordinary, warm person. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She welcomed everyone into her home for a cup of tea. Sue was born in Thaba Nchu, South Africa, grew up in Johannesburg and farmed with her husband, Hugh Fraser, in Kenya. They came to Vancouver in 1964, where she set up a preschool in her basement while also getting her B.Ed and Masters degrees. She became an early childhood education professor, author, speaker and artist. Among her many accomplishments, Sue received two lifetime achievement awards for her contributions and mentorship in the field of ECE. Her loving husband of 65 years, Hugh, invites her friends for tea in her garden as a celebration of her life, on May 26th. Donations In lieu of flowers towards her scholarship fund are welcomed by emailing [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019
