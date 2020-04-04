You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan STRANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Gail STRANG


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Gail STRANG Obituary
SUSAN GAIL STRANG Susan Gail Strang passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born November 7, 1956. Susan is survived by her loving partner, John Bouhuis; three children, Alex (Amber), Iain (Phuong) and Mary; grandchildren, Ainslie, Evelyne, Ella and Tiernan; brother, Donald Strang; mother, Ethel Strang (nee. Bachman); and was predeceased by her father, James Calder Strang and her sister, Barbara Ellen Strang. Susan worked her entire career at the Halton Children's Aid Society and helped more children and families than can be counted. Susan taught us to treat one another with kindness, respect and love, and will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of life is planned for the summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -