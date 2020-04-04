|
SUSAN GAIL STRANG Susan Gail Strang passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born November 7, 1956. Susan is survived by her loving partner, John Bouhuis; three children, Alex (Amber), Iain (Phuong) and Mary; grandchildren, Ainslie, Evelyne, Ella and Tiernan; brother, Donald Strang; mother, Ethel Strang (nee. Bachman); and was predeceased by her father, James Calder Strang and her sister, Barbara Ellen Strang. Susan worked her entire career at the Halton Children's Aid Society and helped more children and families than can be counted. Susan taught us to treat one another with kindness, respect and love, and will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of life is planned for the summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020