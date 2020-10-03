SUSAN HALLY Margaret Helen Scott Hally, known to her many friends as Sue or Susan and to most of her family as Granny, died peacefully in Bracebridge, Ontario on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 97. Born and educated in Scotland, she was a long-time resident of the Aurora-King City area of Ontario, where she earned a strong reputation in the local arts community as an accomplished watercolourist, before moving to Muskoka in 2017. Predeceased by Allan, her husband of 60 years; much loved mother of Simon (Linda), Nick (Annette) and David (Ann); grandmother of Nicola (Steve), Christopher (Natasha), Katy (Ben), Kristen (Paul), David, Emily and James; great-grandmother of Leo, Andrew and Blake. Cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation or The Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com