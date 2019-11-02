You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Artful Dodger Pub
10 Isabella Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan WOOLNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jane WOOLNER


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Jane WOOLNER Obituary
SUSAN JANE WOOLNER 1951 - 2019 On October 29, 2019, Susan Jane Woolner passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Hospital in Toronto. Predeceased by her parents James Marshal Woolner and Betty Ann Woolner. Survived by daughter Marta, and siblings Beth (Wim), John, and Ward (Katharine). As a lawyer Susan will be remembered for her selflessness and dedication to her clients. One of her favourite pastimes was camping in Algonquin Park and on the shores of Lake Superior, often with her daughter Marta and brother John. As per Susan's wishes there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Artful Dodger Pub, 10 Isabella Street, Toronto. For those who wish to make a donation in her name, Susan has requested that they be directed to the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -