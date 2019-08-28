You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Eglinton St. George's United Church
35 Lytton Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4R 1L2
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Eglinton St. George's United Church
35 Lytton Blvd
Toronto, ON
Susan Lynn BORDEN


1946 - 2019
Susan Lynn BORDEN Obituary
SUSAN LYNN BORDEN (née Dunster) Born June 22, 1946. Died peacefully at home with family and friends by her side August 23, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Isobel (Waite) and Raymond Dunster; brother-in-law, Robert Borden; and sister-in-law, Jennifer (Crawford) Borden. Left to mourn are her husband, Henry MacRae ("Mac") Borden; daughter, Caley Borden; son-in-law, Matthew McMullen; beloved grandsons, Henry and Charlie; brothers, James (Becky) Dunster and Peter (Nancy) Dunster; siblings-in-law, Ann and Chuck Bull, John "Perry" Borden, Mary Jean and Frank Potter; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Susan lived an extraordinary life. Her professional leadership was inspirational, her accomplishments many. Susan was highly principled, intelligent, humble, loyal and charitable, always authentic and committed. Above all, she loved her grandchildren dearly. Funeral to be held at Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Blvd., Toronto, on Wednesday, September 4th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
