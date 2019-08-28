|
SUSAN LYNN BORDEN (née Dunster) Born June 22, 1946. Died peacefully at home with family and friends by her side August 23, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Isobel (Waite) and Raymond Dunster; brother-in-law, Robert Borden; and sister-in-law, Jennifer (Crawford) Borden. Left to mourn are her husband, Henry MacRae ("Mac") Borden; daughter, Caley Borden; son-in-law, Matthew McMullen; beloved grandsons, Henry and Charlie; brothers, James (Becky) Dunster and Peter (Nancy) Dunster; siblings-in-law, Ann and Chuck Bull, John "Perry" Borden, Mary Jean and Frank Potter; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Susan lived an extraordinary life. Her professional leadership was inspirational, her accomplishments many. Susan was highly principled, intelligent, humble, loyal and charitable, always authentic and committed. Above all, she loved her grandchildren dearly. Funeral to be held at Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Blvd., Toronto, on Wednesday, September 4th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019