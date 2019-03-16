SUSAN MARIE MORFITT (nee Hobbs) Sue passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on May 27, 1966 in Toronto, Sue was the beloved wife of Peter and devoted daughter of Madeline and the late Roger Hobbs (2018). She was the cherished sister of Sharon and Stephen (Donna) and sister-in-law of Ian (Catherine) and Neil (Mun Ying). She was the darling niece of Denise (Steve). She was the loving Auntie Sue to Emma, Danielle, Oliver, Charlotte, Isabella, George and Adrienne. The family would like to give special thanks to Michelle, Roderick and Elizabeth for their exceptional care and dedicated support. A visitation is being held on Sunday, March 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.) A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday March 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Parish - Highland Creek, 200 Morrish Road, Scarborough (at Old Kingston Rd.) with interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019