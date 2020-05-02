You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan REMENYI-PRENTICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan REMENYI-PRENTICE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan REMENYI-PRENTICE Obituary
SUSAN REMENYI-PRENTICEHarpist and teacher, passed away peacefully at the Cedarvale Nursing Home in Toronto at age 92. Born in Budapest, Susan began studying the harp at age 10 and obtained her artist diploma from the Franz Liszt Academy in 1950. Upon arriving in Canada as a refugee following the 1956 Hungarian freedom revolt, Susan resumed her career as harpist playing with numerous orchestras and chamber groups, and as a soloist. She lived for some years in Caracas, Venezuela and concertized widely throughout Central and South America. In 1973, she returned to Toronto and joined the teaching staff of the Royal Conservatory. For 11 years, Susan served as president of the Toronto chapter of the American Harp Society, and was the recipient of numerous honours. Pre-deceased by husband Thomas S. Prentice, she is sadly missed by her brother Michael and Rosa Remenyi, niece Christina and Greg Denny, nephew Mike Jr. and Deanna Remenyi. Due to current quarantine restrictions, a private interment will be held, with a Celebration of Life planned in due course. She is now truly the harpist-angel she aspired to be through her life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -