SUSAN SMITH (nee Nigro) Of Edmonton, died on September 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Scott, her son Mark (Laura) and her daughter Paula and her granddaughters Julianna and Amelia, all of Edmonton. She is also survived by her brother and sister Mark Nigro and Bette Anne Pearson of Vancouver, her sisters Mary Pat Renaud of Delta, BC and Billie Purcell of Toronto. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Nigro in 1988. As a loving and caring aunt, she will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews Bill, Brian, David, Zoe, and Sophie Purcell, Joe, Anne, and Will Pearson, Ellie Stone, Adam, Alec and Jay Nigro and Katie, Anne and Clare Renaud. Trees will be planted in Israel in her name.



