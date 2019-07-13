You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. SUSAN WENDY CAMPBELL In loving memory of Dr. Susan Wendy Campbell. Born April 21, 1951, died July 8, 2019. Susan is survived by her spouse and family by marriage. Susan loved nature and animals, particularly feathered ones. Her house is full of birds and chinchillas, all of which were rescued and orphaned before Susan provided a home. She fashioned her yard into natural habitat for wild critters as a little retreat from asphalt and urban lawns. Susan will be fondly remembered by all she touched with her passion for nature and her concern for animals caught in an uncaring human environment.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
