SUSANNE JONES March 17, 1955 - August 2, 2020 "I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree" Susanne Eva Jones (née Tausig) passed away August 2, 2020 at Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital Palliative Care Unit after a short bout with a rare, very aggressive cancer. Susanne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Canadian artist Brian Jones, and her parents, Heidi and Peter Tausig. She is mourned by her sister, Christine Tausig Ford (Phil Ford) and her niece, Katrine Cuillerier. Susanne was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on March 17, 1955, and emigrated to Canada with her parents, sister and grandmother in July 1956. She grew up in Scarborough, Ontario, and graduated in 1977 from the University of St. Michael's College in the University of Toronto with a BA in English, then obtained a master's degree in journalism at Western University in London, Ontario. There, she found her calling as a writer and editor and met Brian, the love of her life, when she interviewed him for a newspaper article. After graduation, Susanne was hired by the London Free Press, covering art and entertainment. She was lured away from London by The Globe and Mail, where she worked as an editor on the arts desk. Her friends at the Globe describe her as a wonderful colleague, interested in everything, and an "editor's editor". Susanne and Brian were avid collectors of antique tin toys, and their downtown Toronto apartment was filled with colourful wind-up toys, memorabilia, and large canvases of Brian's art. Later, they moved to Collingwood, where they made many friends and loved to drive around town and to Wasaga Beach in Brian's 1950s Nash Metropolitan. After Brian's death, Susanne moved back to Toronto, living in the Beaches near where she grew up, and later to Ottawa to be closer to her sister. Susanne loved cats, music, poetry, coffee, and her many friends in the art, journalism, and toy collecting communities. She is is survived by her cousins Inger Altman (Norm) of Victoria, BC, and Eva Hecht (Rudi) of Toronto. The family would like to thank Dr. Garth Nicholas at The Ottawa Hospital and Dr. Shirley Bush at Bruyère, as well as the wonderful Bruyère nurses who gave her comfort in her last days. Please consider donations to the Ottawa Humane Society or the charity of your choice. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020