SUZANNE MADELEINE INGLIS (Haziza) (nee Bell) Suzanne passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Mississauga surrounded by her loving family. Suzanne will be missed by her loving husband Tom, whom she was married to for 29 years. Suzanne began her life journey born in Saigon, Vietnam on October 6, 1951 to Lt. Col. Marcus Bell and Mrs. Ruth Bell. She returned to England shortly after her first birthday. Life's adventure found her living in Germany, Belgium, UK, Switzerland before arriving in Vancouver, Canada. She ultimately moved to Mississauga. She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses Nicole Haziza (Ray Letellier) and Daniel (Vy) Haziza and her grandchildren Maya, Riley, Amelia, Ivy and Hunter and Riley. Suzanne (Sucy) will be missed by her dear sister Pauline and brothers Anthony and Graham, nieces and nephews in Canada, UK, USA and Germany as well as many other family and friends. She will also be deeply missed by her neighborhood friends. A special thanks of support to her in laws, Helen, John, Nancy, Jane and Lee and the entire Inglis/Wilson/Prunte/ Williams family. Suzanne will be remembered as determined, with an exceptional mind, as a voracious reader and conversationalist on current affairs as well as an adventurous cook. She loved being in her secret garden, with two cats in the yard (Merlin and Cole). She graduated from U of T (Erindale) with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (honours). She had great pleasure in visiting her birthplace, Saigon on five trips to Asia, and felt a special attachment to the city. Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a future date. Suzanne requested any desired donations may be made to a charity of your choice that supports children.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020