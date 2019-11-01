You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Sybil FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Elizabeth Anne FOLEY

Sybil Elizabeth Anne FOLEY Obituary
SYBIL ELIZABETH ANNE FOLEY Passed peacefully at KGH on October 24, 2019 after a battle with cancer that saw her face each step to the end with wit and charm. She was a loving aunt to Christine, Dorian, Stephen, Julia and David. Sybil is survived by her brothers Mark (Geraldine) and Stephen (Lorraine). She was predeceased by her mother Tess, father George, brother John and sister Kathleen. Sybil dedicated her lifelong career to helping young people. 'Her Kid' James came into her life during her days in Ottawa and became a lifelong presence and source of joy for Sybil. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself something nice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019
