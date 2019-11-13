|
SYD LANYS Peacefully and surrounded by family, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved husband of Vicki. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and the late Sandra, Sheryl, and lovingly remembered by Mehre. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Lindsay, and Sean. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy and the late Milton, Yetta and the late Lou, and the late Marty and Ruthie, and Izzy and Sandy. Dear brother-in-law of Bella and the late Paul. Special thanks to Mackenzie Health Complex Care Unit, Doctors and Staff. At Benjamin's Park Memorial, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Beth David B'nai Israel Beth Am Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 15 North Park Road, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Syd Lanys Memorial Fund for Canadian Breast Cancer and for Bronchiectasis c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019