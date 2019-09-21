You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Syliva STRANSMAN

Syliva STRANSMAN Obituary
SYLVIA STRANSMAN On Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Judi Stransman and Brian Amos, and Anne Rogers and the late John Stransman. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Lillian and Morris Goldenberg, and Leonard and Lena Charndoff. Devoted grandmother of Stephen and Ashley, Peter, and Lindsay Stransman. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Sylvia always strove for excellence and encouraged the same in us all. Our deepest thanks for the wonderful care and support provided by Melanie, the staff at Forest Hill Place and the team of care-givers and professionals at CCAC. Memorial donations may be made to: 416-961-7223.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
