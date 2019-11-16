|
|
IN MEMORY SYLVIA NELHAM AND JOHN NELHAM We write this in tribute to Sylvia Nelham and John Nelham, our dearly loved parents. Married for over 50 years, they were inseparable, and are united again. Sylvia and John are deeply missed by their three daughters, Carolyn Nelham, Donna Nelham and Marlene Nelham and son-in-law Paul Tremlett. Sylvia Nelham (nee Eidinger) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Place Kensington in Westmount, Quebec. Sylvia was born in Montreal on November 17, 1933. Our father would say, "Your mum is the kindest woman I've ever met." She moved through life with grace, charm, and a keen sense of humour. Sylvia had a long, successful career as a real estate professional in Hudson, Quebec. She excluded no one, and there was always room for one more. She was a fierce 'Mama Bear' who treasured her family. Sylvia was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife, a good friend and an inspiration too many. A private service for the immediate family and close friends took place on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. John William Riley Nelham passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Place Kensington in Westmount, Quebec. John was born in Middlesex, England on August 24, 1926. He grew up on a farm outside of Toronto and watched the first plane depart from Pearson airport from the back of his family home. John had a long, successful career in the railway industry. He had an irreverent sense of humour, loved the country and took part in various outdoor sports. A master mason since May 31, 1949. John died as he lived life, on his terms and by his own principles. Never one to back away from a challenge, if you said he couldn't do it, John would make sure he could and, to the dismay of many, he made it look easy. John was a caring father, a devoted husband and a loyal friend. A private service for the immediate family and close friends took place on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Sylvia and John were devoted to each other and their children. They had a zest for life guided by strong values and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a good life shared with loved ones. They are deeply missed, cherished parents who will forever remain in our hearts, Donations in their honour can be made to The Study, a private school for girls in Westmount Quebec. These funds will enable young girls whose families cannot afford tuition to benefit from an unparalleled education that helps develop the great female leaders of tomorrow. The link: https://www.netdirectories.com/~study/olg1.cgi.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019