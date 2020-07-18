|
SYLVIA ELAINE PHILIPPS (née Kemila) Sylvia passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved mother of Lisa Philipps (Bernard) of Toronto and Carol Philipps of Winnipeg (died 2009, survived by Virginia), and caring sister of Cliff Kemila (Carole) of Brandon and Beverly Kemila-Blake (Steve) of Georgetown, ON. Grandma Sylvia to Jonah and Levi, Auntie to Owen, Sylvia, Kathy, Dale and Mark, and Great-Auntie to Daphne, Christopher, Stephanie and Kim. Her extended family, many bridge, literary and yoga friends, and others who were lucky enough to encounter her friendly manner will also sadly miss Sylvia. The family is very grateful to her caring friend Colin Hodgson who brought her to medical care when she needed it. She was predeceased by her parents, Emil Kemila (1968) and Ella Kemila (2015); her sister, Clara (1982) (Peter); brother, Elmer (2005) (Sharon); and former husband, Gerald Philipps (2013). Sylvia was raised on a small farm, near the town of Niverville in southern Manitoba. She always described her childhood fondly, as being carefree, cared for and happy, with two siblings and barn cats as early playmates and two more siblings later. As the oldest daughter, her farm and household responsibilities expanded considerably as she matured, but she displayed an impressive sense of independence and responsibility in always doing her best, and also many natural talents. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba and worked in Winnipeg's renowned Rh Laboratory for many years. In later life, she changed career paths, and applied her precise verbal skills to a communications role in an engineering firm. She always made time in her busy life for volunteer work, connected with her daughters' activities and later with ESL. Sylvia was known for her voracious curiosity and thirst for knowledge. In retirement, she took every chance to expand her mind with travel, courses, book groups, and cultural experiences. Throughout her lifetime, her favourite activities were always bridge, exciting and challenging new books and the company of good friends and family (preferably over a nice meal and a few glasses of wine.) As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to a charity of their choice, in Sylvia's memory. Cremation has taken place and unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions the family cannot announce a memorial service at this time. Thomson Funeral Home (204) 783-7211 Condolences may be sent to www.thomsonfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020