SYLIVA JEAN LI (née Douglas) Systems analyst, daughter, sister, wife, mother, reader, creator, tech and role-playing game aficionado. Died peacefully as dawn broke on July 5, 2019, at age 75. Born January 3, 1944 to Donald George Douglas (nuclear physicist, storyteller), and Anna Catherine Fife (teacher, mother, caregiver, maker of pies). She spent her early childhood in Montreal, before the family moved to Winnipeg. Sylvia read voraciously, studied violin. The first thing she did when she got to the University of Manitoba was join CUCND (Combined Universities Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament). She marched in Ban the Bomb demonstrations, graduated with a double-major in Math and Physics - with some music and history courses squeezed in - and got her first job programming computers, which turned into a lifelong career of programming and systems analysis. This was back in 1965, when very few universities in the world offered degrees in computer science. On September 18, 1965, she married Robert Shiu-Ki Li - scholar, musician, engineer, a multi-talented adventurous spirit who can construct anything you might want with only cardboard, masking tape, and a quick trip to the dollar store. Sylvia was a tireless mother, raising two children with Robert: caringly soothing their physical and emotional hurts, patiently helping with homework, and implicitly demonstrating the importance of a career outside the home. As an early programmer, she had a front-row seat to the industry's rapid development, from punched cards through to IBM mainframes, to early languages such as COBOL and RPG - experience which came in handy in the late 1990s, when she came out of retirement to work for Telcordia in New Jersey, to help save the world from an imminent Y2K-bug meltdown. She had an extraordinarily rich life of the mind and impressive catholic tastes, gulping down novels by the cartful. Raised on the classics, she fell hard for speculative / science fiction and fantasy, discovering SF&F fandom in her mid-40s. And she tried her hand at it, too, joining the Better Than Hockey writing group in Winnipeg, and, later in life, completing the not-yet-published SF novel, High City. In her 40s and 50s, she found a group of like-minded creative spirits in the Big House, enjoying their company through the year and especially during the Winnipeg Folk Festival, where she was a charter member of BaggieCon. With Robert and the kids, Sylvia enjoyed road trips to many of Canada's provinces and nearly all of the U.S. states. And she thrilled at the trip of a lifetime to China, as Robert proudly shared his homeland with her. But not all of her travel involved going somewhere in the physical world. In her late 30s, Sylvia shared many Saturdays with her son, running a Dungeons & Dragons campaign at the University of Manitoba as Dungeon Master. In the last decade of her life, Sylvia became an integral member of the Improbable Island online community, first as a player and soon thereafter being appointed a Moderator. She loved the challenge and sense of humour, helping to guide the tone. If she learned wisdom late in life, she said, it was there. Sylvia spent the last five weeks of her life at Toronto's Kensington Hospice, lovingly cared for by the staff, whose team of experts and volunteers allowed family and friends to provide her with emotional support rather than exhaust themselves as caregivers. There, she continued with her creative outlets, taking whimsical still-lifes with her iPhone that she shared with family. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents and her youngest brother, Donnie. She leaves her husband, Robert Li; her brother, Rob Douglas, and his wife, Marie D'Iorio, of Ottawa; her children, Rosemary Li-Houpt and Christopher Li and their respective spouses, Simon Houpt and Jamie McDaniel; and her adoring grandchildren, Sascha, Michal, and Zoe Houpt, and Cybil Li. Family and friends are invited to gather in Sunderland Hall of Toronto's First Unitarian Church, 175 St. Clair Ave. W., on Saturday, July 13th at 3 pm for a celebration of Sylvia's unique life. Donations may be made in her memory to the Kensington Hospice at the Kensington Health Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2019