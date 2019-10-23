|
|
SYLVIA LOUISE DANTER (née Feheley) It is with deep sorrow that her family announces the death of Sylvia Louise Danter. Cherished wife of Brian Norman Danter and beloved mother of Catherine and Jennifer. Predeceased by her dear brother, Michael Feheley and sister, Joanne Donoahue, Sylvia was called home on Monday, October 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She will be missed by her sister, Patricia, and Patricia's husband, Paul Costello, her sister-in-law Ursula Feheley, and brothers- in-law, Timothy Danter (Nancy) and Jim Donoahue. Dear niece of Marjorie Feheley and aunt of David and Patrick Feheley, Ashlynne Dale, Alexandra Costello, Michael and Sean Costello, Amy and Wesley Danter, and many dearly loved honourary nieces, nephews and God- children. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25th. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th at St. Basil's Church, 50 St. Joseph Street, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honour Sylvia's memory, donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019