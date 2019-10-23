You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Basil's Church
50 St. Joseph Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia DANTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Louise DANTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Louise DANTER Obituary
SYLVIA LOUISE DANTER (née Feheley) It is with deep sorrow that her family announces the death of Sylvia Louise Danter. Cherished wife of Brian Norman Danter and beloved mother of Catherine and Jennifer. Predeceased by her dear brother, Michael Feheley and sister, Joanne Donoahue, Sylvia was called home on Monday, October 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She will be missed by her sister, Patricia, and Patricia's husband, Paul Costello, her sister-in-law Ursula Feheley, and brothers- in-law, Timothy Danter (Nancy) and Jim Donoahue. Dear niece of Marjorie Feheley and aunt of David and Patrick Feheley, Ashlynne Dale, Alexandra Costello, Michael and Sean Costello, Amy and Wesley Danter, and many dearly loved honourary nieces, nephews and God- children. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25th. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th at St. Basil's Church, 50 St. Joseph Street, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honour Sylvia's memory, donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now