SYLVIA MORRIS Sylvia Morris passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2019, breaking many hearts with her sudden passing. She leaves behind her most beloved daughter, Lara (Fayette); granddaughter, Sadie; brothers, Roly and Brian, and was predeceased by sister, Patricia. She was a cherished friend to sisters-in-law, Beverly and Valerie, and the late Dawne. Auntie Sylvia will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews, Michael, Gordon (Leslie), Jan Marie, William, Courtney (Jeffrey), Justin, Simone (Mike) and Connor. Sylvia will also be remembered fondly by a large group of close friends from work, volunteering, and her neighbourhood. She was amazing at keeping in touch and freely gave her time to those she cherished. Most of her professional life was as a Law Clerk, completing her career at Torys. She was well respected, serving as President of the Institute of Law Clerks Ontario and initiating their annual conferences. With piercing blue eyes, silver curls, and high cheekbones, Sylvia managed to be elegant with a dash of cool. Always adorned with the perfect scarf, bracelet, and nail colour, Sylvia could be seen walking everywhere in her trademark comfortable shoes and back pack. She kept up a regular yoga practice, spent time at the gym, and was often impossible to keep up with, even in her 80s! Sylvia loved to support the arts, travelling annually to Stratford and Shaw, and attending local theatre, films, and lectures. She volunteered for years at the AGO and Gardiner Museum and had a creative spirit, sewing clothes, quilting with her daughter, and collecting pottery. From choosing to be a single mother in 1967, to living without a car since the early 80s, to refusing to give in to digital culture, Sylvia was a trailblazer who lived fully and inspired us to be our best, seek happiness, and be bold. She will be so deeply missed by all those who loved her. A celebration of life is being planned for September. Details will follow at: rememberingsylvia. wixsite.com/morris
