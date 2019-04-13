You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SYLVIA PHILYLLA AUDREY CARLTON 'Sally' / (née Rushbrook) 1945 - 2019 Peacefully at home with her family, on April 10, 2019. Much loved wife of Colin, mother of Rosemary (Hicham) and Stephanie (Rui), and grandmother of Jaime. The family sincerely thanks Dr. Stephen DiTommaso and Corinne Boussin of the CLSC des Faubourgs for their kindness and compassionate care. A private remembrance will be held in Montreal. If so wished in recognition of her lifelong passion, donations can be made in Sally's memory to The Brooke: Action for Working Horses and Donkeys (www.thebrooke.org).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
