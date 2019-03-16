|
|
SYLVIA RUMACK On Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Baycrest Apotex. Sylvia Rumack, beloved wife of the late Murray Rumack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Judi, David, and Norman. Devoted Bubby of Darren and Lawrence. We will cherished and miss your warmth and your radiant smile. You will always be a shining light in our lives. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Jewish Canadian Veteran's Memorial Park Association Section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva 17 Robinwood Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org, Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019