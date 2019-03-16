You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
SYLVIA RUMACK On Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Baycrest Apotex. Sylvia Rumack, beloved wife of the late Murray Rumack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Judi, David, and Norman. Devoted Bubby of Darren and Lawrence. We will cherished and miss your warmth and your radiant smile. You will always be a shining light in our lives. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Jewish Canadian Veteran's Memorial Park Association Section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva 17 Robinwood Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org, Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
