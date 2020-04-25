|
SYLVIA RUTH MERCER (née Mackenzie)Sylvia passed away comfortably in Ottawa on April 23, 2020 after brief illness, surrounded by the love of her family. She was just short of her 93rd birthday. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Stanley Mercer in 2010. Sylvia and Stanley had three sons, Malcolm (Sheryl), Kevin (Debbie) and Brian (Cynthia) and seven grandchildren, Catherine and Caroline, Kari and Brennan, and Caelin, Brandon and Bryson. Sylvia was the daughter of C.J. (Jack) Mackenzie and Geraldine Gallon Mackenzie, and sister of Peter (Yahne) Mackenzie and Eleanor (Gerald Green) Mackenzie. Peter and Eleanor are survived by their children Janet, John and Mary, and Alison, Mark and Janet. Sylvia was god-mother to Jennifer Chance Laity. Sylvia's family and friends mourn her passing and celebrate her life. Sylvia grew up in Saskatoon. Sylvia and her family moved to Ottawa in 1939 when her father was appointed President of the National Research Council. Sylvia graduated from Queen's University (Political Science and Philosophy) in 1950, and studied at St. Andrews University in Scotland where she met her future husband, Stanley, who had recently graduated with a Medical degree from Queen's University, Belfast, N. Ireland. After they married in 1953 they lived briefly in Saskatoon, and Toronto where Stanley completed his training in Pediatric Surgery The family moved to Ottawa, in 1957, where they lived their lives and raised their family. Before marriage and children, Sylvia worked on economic research for Central Mortgage and Housing. Sylvia worked in Stanley's office to support their growing practice in the early years, and provided needed support during design and building of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. While raising her family, she contributed actively to her community, including serving on and chairing the boards of the Bronson Home and the Victorian Order of Nurses Ottawa-Carleton and Ontario, and also served on the executive of VON Canada. Sylvia will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind, intelligent and thoughtful person. She thought and always said that her family and friends were wonderful. She was grateful for her good fortunes. She was endlessly curious about friends, politics, golf and even the weather. She was always interested in learning about everyone she met (including during her final days at the Ottawa General). She was an unwavering supporter of her family and many friends. While we are saddened by Sylvia's passing, we celebrate her life and appreciate the time we have had with her. She lived a long, happy and fulfilling life. She was able to meet her goal of living out her later years in her childhood home - in great part due to the support of her son Kevin, her niece Alison and her friend Carminda Sousa. Donations in her memory to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Foundation would be appropriate as her husband Stanley was the founding Chief of Surgery at CHEO and Sylvia continued to support CHEO to the end.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020