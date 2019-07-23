|
SYLVIA SCHNEIDER (née Hershorn) In Montreal, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Schneider. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and the late Gord Laing, Lynda Schneider Granatstein, Jayne and Ronny Lisak. Grandmother of Jennifer Finestone and Richard Marceau, Daniel Finestone, Tamara Granatstein and Eli Batalion, Gabriel and Lauren Granatstein, Rebecca Granatstein and Chris Moody, Warren Lisak and Trina Meades, Zachary Lisak and Amanda Saxe. Great- grandmother of Charlotte, Stella and Jonah. Sister and sister-in-law of Selma and the late Gordon Edelstone, the late Robert Hershorn; and sister-in-law of Francine Hershorn, the late Jack and the late Diana Schneider, the late Sylvia Spires. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Tuesday, July 23 at 3:00 p.m. Burial at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery, 1250 ch. de la Forêt, Montreal. Shiva at her daughter Jayne's home. Contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made for Oncology Research c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251, or c/o the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, (514) 934-4846.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2019