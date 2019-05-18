You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SYLVIE M.J. AREND Ph.D. (née d'Augerôt) Passed away peacefully from cancer in North York on April 8, 2019. She was born in France on February 8, 1935 and moved to Canada in 1956. A York University graduate, she taught at Glendon College for many years. Loving mother of Jeffrey and Richard. Doting grandmère to Damon, Holly and Jenna. Private cremation and interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Richmond Hill, Ontario. Donations to Parkinson Canada (https://www.parkinson.ca/) and the (https://www.cancer.ca/).'
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
