Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylwester Jan BINEK


SYLWESTER JAN BINEK 'John' July 12, 1936 - April 22, 2019 John is survived by his wife, Margaret Skowronska-Binek , his brothers Jack (Veronique) and Antoni (Aline) nieces and nephews, Richard, Caroline, Tracey, Alexander and Lawrence and 6 grandnieces and nephews. Born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, John arrived in Montreal in 1958, obtained his B.Eng (MCH) from McGill in 1962 and in 1970 an M.Sc in acoustics at U. of Southampton, UK. His career, spanning the fields of aerospace and industrial acoustics, started with Pratt and Whitney, Canada, then Farr Co. and finally SPL Control Ltd. in Cambridge, Ontario which he co-founded in 1979 with his business partner, David Potipcoe. John retired in 1998. Celebration of Life takes place on May 6th, at 11 a.m. at Erb and Good Family Funeral Home at 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Sauveur, QC.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
