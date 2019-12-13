|
TADDY CORK (née Harriet Matthews) January 4, 1941 - December 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Taddy Cork. Born in Toronto on January 4, 1941 to Maj. Gen. A. Bruce Matthews and Victoria Corse Matthews (Thorne). Taddy will be sadly missed by brother Bryn Matthews (Gaye) and twin brother Bruce (Pam). Loving mother of Jonty Harris (Bianca) and Meg Harris (Kevin Courtney). Granny Taddy will forever be remembered with affection by Josh Harris (Sarah Hull), Alex Harris (Katie Lindsey) and Oli Harris. Predeceased by Jonty and Meg's father Peter D.G. Harris (1996) and husband Thomas W. Cork (2000). Taddy will be sadly missed by Jim Elder. Taddy's whole world centered on caring for her beloved horses, dogs and cats. She was a true champion of the underdog - humble and selfless in every way. Taddy was a skilled horsewoman who didn't shy away from even the most challenging mount. Her love of riding was shared by grandson Oli and the two spent many Saturday mornings loading up the horse trailer at Foxwood Hill and heading off to hunt with the Toronto and North York Hunt where Taddy was Ex Master of Foxhounds (1990-1996). Taddy's kindness touched many people and she will be sorely missed. For those wishing to do something nice in Taddy's memory, donations may be sent to the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre, 650 Riddell Rd., Orangeville, On L9W 5G5 or to Heidi's Horse & Hound Retirement - 087226 7 Side Rd., Meaford, ON N4L 1W7. Private Family Interment St. John's Cemetery, Hockley.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019