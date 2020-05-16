|
TARUNENDU GHOSE M.B., B.S., Ph.D., F.R.C.Path. (UK), Died peacefully on May 3, 2020, two days short of his 92nd birthday in the VG site of the QE II Hospital in Halifax, NS. Born on May 5,1928 in Begusarai, India, he was the son of the late Promonendu and Nalini (Bose) Ghose. He is survived by his loving wife Krystyna Samek and nephew Dr. Sarit Ghosh, London, England. Dr. Tarun Ghose was a physician who dedicated his life to trying to discover a cure for cancer. Having qualified as a medical doctor in 1950, he completed his Residency in Calcutta, India, and then went on to undertake a Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology and Oncology whilst working as a Research Officer in the Dept. of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India, in Bombay. In 1958 he was deputed to the Atomic Energy Commission, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. He was a member of the research team and co-author of the paper that established a direct correlation between the incidence of leukemia and the dose of radiation received by the atomic bomb survivors. Dr. Ghose had a distinguished career in medical research and education. Throughout the sixties, he held various research positions at the universities of Aberdeen, Leeds and Melbourne. In 1968 he joined the Dalhousie Faculty of Medicine, and retired in 1993. In 1995 he was appointed Professor Emeritus in the Dept. of Pathology. At Dalhousie, Dr. Ghose's research interests included cancer immunology, especially using antitumor antibodies to target anticancer drugs against the tumor. He also dealt with the biological effects of radiation therapy and the immunopathology of human diseases. Dr. Ghose began his research on drug targeting in the 1960s and, through a collaborative program with Dr. Huntley Blair of the Biochemistry Dept., was the first to demonstrate that anti-cancer drugs could be linked to anti-tumor antibodies. These conjugates selectively localized in and inhibited tumors in experimental animals and cancer patients. This was an important breakthrough recognized by the scientific world and has been referenced in over 1500 papers. Dr. Ghose authored or coauthored about 200 papers and contributed book chapters, the majority of which are on drug-targeting. His research was always published in first rate journals. He delivered numerous invited lectures at national and international scientific meetings. His areas of expertise included production of monoclonal antibodies against human cancers. He spent a sabbatical year in the Department of Tumor Biology, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, working on the production of anti-tumor monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Ghose was a longtime member of the Dalhousie Society of the History of Medicine. He was a "vibrant voice" at the monthly meetings, always ready with a question. He presented to the society on at least five occasions including a talk in 1998 on the Halifax-born scientist, Dr. Oswald Avery, entitled 'Dr. Oswald Avery: The Father of Modern Genetics: A Forgotten Haligonian'. In 2004, he took the initiative to nominate Dr. Avery to be inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. Tarun was a progressive intellectual, known by his friends as having a firmly held belief in the importance of the public good. He took a special interest in global peace and global health. On April 6, 2020, less than a month before his death, he wrote to Shawna O'Hearn, Director of the Global Health office at Dalhousie, 'There is nothing but human destruction and devastation going on unchecked around the world. We need to have a minimum standard of human health, we need strong international bodies to promote peace and avoid wars. We also need to ban the sale of weapons of mass destruction. Canada can probably do something about it'. He followed health care issues in Canada and wrote about them in newspapers and other publications. He was against privatization and believed in a Pan-Canadian health care system that promotes the health of all Canadians, prevents illness and provides universal access to high quality care. Tarun was active in the Dalhousie Faculty Association (DFA), of which he was the president in 1975-76. He worked tirelessly to support university employees locally and nationally. In his retirement, Tarun established the local Association of Dalhousie Retired Persons (ADRP) serving as its founding President in 2000. His stated objectives were to build a mutually beneficial relationship with the University and to look after the members. In 2007, he was elected President of College and University Retiree Association (CURAC), the umbrella organization. Tarun and Krystyna travelled extensively in Europe, India and China. They enjoyed long walks in Point Pleasant Park and drives along the Nova Scotia coastline. Tarun had many interests. He loved to read, listen to music and watch tennis and soccer on television. He enjoyed the theater, especially experimental plays. Above all he enjoyed political discussions with his friends over a glass of scotch. He was a gregarious host, full of fun and humour. He liked to gather friends at parties where Tagore songs would be sung and his poetry recited. 'A life well lived is a beautiful legacy'. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: www.coleharbourfuneral.com
