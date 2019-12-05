You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted RACHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted RACHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted RACHLIN Obituary
TED RACHLIN On Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Ted was for 61 years the beloved husband of Merle Rachlin. He was the loving father and father-in-law of Alan Rachlin and Anne Ferguson, and Cindy and Michael Garbe, and the dear brother and brother-in-law of Elaine and Cuppy Katz. He leaves devoted grandchildren, Zoe, Benjamin, Yasmin, Sarah, David, Michaela, Joshua, Nicole and Jordan. Ted was first and foremost committed to family. He was always ready with guidance and advice, and he especially loved his time with his grandchildren, including regular Friday night family dinners and Blue Jays games. Ted was born in Toronto but spent his early years in Acton, Ontario, where his parents had a successful clothing store. When he began high-school he moved to Toronto, living with his aunt until his family relocated. Ted graduated from both the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and Osgoode Hall Law School. He was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1959 and was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1975. He was a longtime member of the American Trial Lawyers Association (now the American Association for Justice), and was the first Canadian to serve on its Board of Governors. For many years Ted taught new lawyers in the Bar Admission Course. He was a founding member and Past President of the Advocates' Society, and was an invited Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. Ted loved the law and continued to practice plaintiff and defence personal injury and insurance litigation right up to his death. Funeral at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Interment at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 3600 Yonge Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Ted Rachlin Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, or www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -