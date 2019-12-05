|
TED RACHLIN On Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Ted was for 61 years the beloved husband of Merle Rachlin. He was the loving father and father-in-law of Alan Rachlin and Anne Ferguson, and Cindy and Michael Garbe, and the dear brother and brother-in-law of Elaine and Cuppy Katz. He leaves devoted grandchildren, Zoe, Benjamin, Yasmin, Sarah, David, Michaela, Joshua, Nicole and Jordan. Ted was first and foremost committed to family. He was always ready with guidance and advice, and he especially loved his time with his grandchildren, including regular Friday night family dinners and Blue Jays games. Ted was born in Toronto but spent his early years in Acton, Ontario, where his parents had a successful clothing store. When he began high-school he moved to Toronto, living with his aunt until his family relocated. Ted graduated from both the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and Osgoode Hall Law School. He was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1959 and was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1975. He was a longtime member of the American Trial Lawyers Association (now the American Association for Justice), and was the first Canadian to serve on its Board of Governors. For many years Ted taught new lawyers in the Bar Admission Course. He was a founding member and Past President of the Advocates' Society, and was an invited Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. Ted loved the law and continued to practice plaintiff and defence personal injury and insurance litigation right up to his death. Funeral at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Interment at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 3600 Yonge Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Ted Rachlin Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, or www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019