You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted SAMUEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted SAMUEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted SAMUEL Obituary
TED SAMUEL On November 24, 2019, at his home, peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Margot Samuel. Loving father and father-in-law of Katherine Samuel and Mark Wiltshire, Irene and Gary Bourne, Harry Samuel and Diana Bartolini, Joshua Samuel and Ellen Lupu, Colyn Crawley and the late Lisa Samuel. Dear brother and brother-in-law of William and Kay Rosenfeld and the late John and Rosemary Samuel, Doris and Al Janis, Alice and Jack Sugarman, Cecily and Jack Willinsky. Devoted grandfather of Freya and Warren, Shira and Brian, Rebecca, William, Rachel and Matthew, Robert and Meghan, Joseph and Lily. Devoted great-grandfather of Hudson. Special thanks to Ted's caregivers May, Grelyn, Rey, Christian, Tessie and Mimi. At Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street, Toronto for service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 10 Edmund Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Sinai Health Foundation, (416) 586-8203 or support.supportsinai.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -