TED SAMUEL On November 24, 2019, at his home, peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Margot Samuel. Loving father and father-in-law of Katherine Samuel and Mark Wiltshire, Irene and Gary Bourne, Harry Samuel and Diana Bartolini, Joshua Samuel and Ellen Lupu, Colyn Crawley and the late Lisa Samuel. Dear brother and brother-in-law of William and Kay Rosenfeld and the late John and Rosemary Samuel, Doris and Al Janis, Alice and Jack Sugarman, Cecily and Jack Willinsky. Devoted grandfather of Freya and Warren, Shira and Brian, Rebecca, William, Rachel and Matthew, Robert and Meghan, Joseph and Lily. Devoted great-grandfather of Hudson. Special thanks to Ted's caregivers May, Grelyn, Rey, Christian, Tessie and Mimi. At Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street, Toronto for service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 10 Edmund Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Sinai Health Foundation, (416) 586-8203 or support.supportsinai.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019