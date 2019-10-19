You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Ted SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted SCHWARTZ

Ted SCHWARTZ Obituary
TED SCHWARTZ On Friday, October 18, 2019 at Amica Residence. Beloved husband of Paulette. Loving father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Sammy Sliwin, Elaine and Mitch Grossman, and Carolyn Schwartz and Ian Shufflebotham. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Mike Schwartz, the late Ernie Schwartz, and Anci and Ignutz Farkus. Devoted grandfather of David and Erin, Daniel and Arielle, Noah and Heidi, Lee and Aliza, Stacy, and Jesse, great-grandfather of Carter, Jack, and Bree. Ted will be fondly remembered by Eleanor Goldlist. Many thanks to his wonderful caregivers Maya, Aileen, and Mae. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunnyside Cemetery Association at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park on Wilson Avenue. Shiva 210 Dunvegan Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the United Jewish Appeal, 416-631-5685.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
