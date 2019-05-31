You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
TED WINICK On Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Ted Winick, beloved husband of Heidi. Loving father of Jordan, Kailyn, and Maxie. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Martin and Arlene, and Stuart and Ferne. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Ted Winick Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0596 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019
