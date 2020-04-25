|
TED WOOD Born April 22 1931, London, England. Died January 19. 2019. Manzanillo, Mexico British born Ted Wood became a super proud Canadian. As a lad in wartime England he was determined to become a writer. But how? Immigrating to Canada with his young family in 1953 he first found work as a Toronto policeman. On duty he pounded the pavement in all weathers but off duty he pounded a typewriter honing his writing skills. An impressed neighbour suggested he try advertising. One day, wearing his full uniform he walked into MacLaren Advertising looking for work, a brazen move still remembered with awe. A stunned receptionist gave him reference materials. Before long he returned with brilliant copy. His talent was immediately recognized and rewarded with promotions and awards over a career lasting ten years. He rose to head creative departments at three of the largest and most successful agencies, mentored other copywriters and was recognized as a major creative force in the industry. After advertising he turned his love of policing into writing crime fiction set in Canada and published in many different countries. He had a whimsical sense of humour expressed in columns widely read and enjoyed in several Canadian magazines. His short stories published by Clarke Irwin revealed the tender side of his nature. With his second wife, Mary, Ted Wood wintered happily in Mexico's Club Santiago for many years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020