TENEDA WEBBER June 7, 1965 - May 12, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly loved daughter, sister and aunt, Teneda Webber. Teneda passed away peacefully at home in Victoria, BC after a long illness. Until her final hours, Teneda thought of others, her kindness and great generosity is deeply missed. Teneda is survived by her father, Ray Webber, her sister Tenesh Webber, and her niece, Maya McGlynn. Her mother, Alika Podolinsky Webber died in 1998. Teneda received her degree in photography from The Emily Carr College of Art, in Vancouver. She worked as a photographer in Victoria. Teneda saw the photographic potential in the most unlikely combinations of subjects and locations. Her work was exhibited and published in Canada and the United States. Teneda's legacy will be honored by Dr. Mohamed Gheiss, Neuropsychiatrist, of Victoria, through lectures and workshops 'The Teneda Webber Memorial Presentation on Surgical Treatments in Patients with Central Sensitization Syndrome'. A website featuring her photography is being created by her sister and niece. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mohamed Gheis, for his care and support. A special thank you to Koji Shum, Pharmacist, of Victoria. Teneda will be remembered and missed by all who experienced her compassion and kindness. If wished, donations may be made to the Victoria Branch of the SPCA. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019