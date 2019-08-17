|
|
TERANCE GEORGE GLOSSOP December 16, 1934- July 19, 2019 We are very sorry to announce that Terry died at his home in Riga, Latvia after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Baiba; and daughter, Karen. He is also survived by his sons, Peter (Sylvie) and Neil (Natasha) and their mother, Elaine; his grandchildren, Claire (Ishan), Matthew, Christine, Michelle, Catherine and Connor; his sister, Sylvia and nieces and nephews. Terry was born in Arundel, England-a small, southern English town-which he was immensely fond of and to which he frequently returned. After completing his National Service in Egypt and working for the Inland Revenue in London, Terry left England for Canada. This marked the start of a long career with the Toronto-Dominion Bank, which included postings in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, New York and London. While working, he earned a B.A. in Economics from York University in Toronto and an MBA from New York University. He retired from the Bank in 1996 as a Vice President. He then embarked on a new career for nearly a decade, as an international banking consultant in developing countries. In the last fifteen years he and Baiba made their home in Riga. Terry was a lover of jazz and opera - the sound of which often filled his home. He was also a dedicated traveller, having visited 79 countries. Terry brought hard work, wisdom, wit, courage, team spirit, creativity, service and adventure to every aspect of his personal and professional life. His children and grandchildren appreciated that Terry made a determined effort to stay connected with them despite all of his travel and work commitments. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. A funeral service was held in Riga on July 31, 2019. A memorial celebration for Terry will take place in Toronto in the near future. Donations in memory of Terry may be made to oncological research at the University of Latvia at http://ziedot.lu.lv/en/home-page/ or the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019