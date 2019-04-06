You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
TERENCE ALBERT HARGREAVES Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5, 2019, at the age of 82 in Victoria. Beloved husband to Anna Biolik, father to Tyler (Nicole) and Blake. Terry was born in Glastonbury, England, the youngest of seven. After surviving the war, he moved to Canada with his family to settle in Windsor. This country he came to fiercely adore gave him a life of achievement and adventure he would not have received elsewhere. A natural performer, he was drawn to radio journalism and climbed from a volunteer slot as a weekend radio newsreader in Leamington to become the CBC's first Parliamentary Bureau Chief. He travelled the country and the world with prime ministers and later led the CBC's shortwave service. In retirement, he lived in St. Petersburg, Russia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia as the spouse of Canada's representative to those places. This time abroad allowed him more opportunities to discover beautiful corners of the world he was so grateful to enjoy. A gentle man who loved his wife and sons dearly, he was easily brought to tears by the struggle and beauty of the human condition and those who gave their all to improve it. Throughout his life he remained deeply grateful for opportunities given to those who, like him, started with little. Please contact McCall Gardens for funeral arrangements. Donations may be given to the family to establish a scholarship in his name in investigative journalism ([email protected]).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019
