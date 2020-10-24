Terrence WHITE

TERRY WHITE 1945-2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry White on October 20, 2020 in Montreal. Terry will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Nancy, and was the proud father of Darryl (Cassandra) and the late Lorne. He was an adoring 'Papa' to Nolan, Leah and Abby. He was the loving brother of Harold (Marlene) and the late Lorne, and very close cousin to the extended Dubee and Gunning families. Family was always at the forefront for Terry, starting with his earliest upbringing with his brothers and cousins in Snowdon. His children won the lottery to have him as a father. His grandchildren were all very fortunate to have been able to spend so much time with him over the years, including this past summer in Knowlton. For many years, he and Nancy have divided their time between Florida and Montreal, always focused on spending precious time with friends and family. He somehow also found time to give back to his community. A prostate cancer survivor himself, he raised funds and support for Prostate Cancer Canada. He volunteered on various committees at Quail Ridge Country Club in Florida, and he loved his time volunteering as a dishwasher and short-order cook at West Island Palliative Care! His sense of humour, love for life, and love for family will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Terry was strong, warm, humble and always personable and engaging. Most importantly, he was a great Dad, husband, grandfather, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lorne White Bursary c/o: Loyola High School Foundation, 7272 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, Quebec H4B 1R2 would be appreciated. In consideration of the COVID-19 environment, a private funeral service will be held for the family.



