Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd.
235 Commercial Drive
Vancouver, BC V5L 4X1
(604) 738-0006
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
690 Burrard St. (at Georgia)
Vancouver, ON
Terry COLLINS Obituary
TERRY COLLINS With saddened hearts we announce that Terry Collins died at home in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by love after a lengthy struggle with cancer. A few years after suddenly losing her husband Larry, Terry and her young daughter Ashley met Paul Schouw. They began a new life in Abbotsford where together they created a loving home for Ashley, whom Paul adopted, and Terry indulged her passion for gardening. Flowers from that spring garden graced her bedroom during her last days. Terry leaves many behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life. She is survived by Paul; her daughters, Ashley and Lisa; grandchildren, Malaya and Pyah; brothers, Tony and Dale, their children and many other relatives. Terry's beloved sister Kathy predeceased her a few months earlier, also due to cancer. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 690 Burrard St. (at Georgia), Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, Terry would have preferred donations to the Abbotsford SPCA, or a charity of your choice. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019
